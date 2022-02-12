ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Conor Grant goal gives Plymouth three points against Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Plymouth made it three League One wins in a row as Conor Grant’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

Grant fired Plymouth ahead in the 62nd minute as he swept home from Luke Jephcott’s pinpoint low cross into the box from the right byline.

In the first half, Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington had his header saved by home goalkeeper Michael Cooper while Argyle’s best efforts were a shot by Panutche Camara and a header by Jordan Houghton.

Danny Mayor signalled the start of a brighter second half with a thumping 25-yard rising drive that flew past diving Marko Marosi’s goal.

The Shrews keeper needed the assistance of Pennington to keep out Argyle’s next meaningful attack.

Striker Jephcott slipped the ball past Marosi but his shot was turned away from goal by a sliding Pennington.

After Grant broke the deadlock, Shrewsbury pressed for an equaliser.

Cooper spilled George Nurse’ 81st-minute free-kick to the far post but Argyle full-back James Bolton cleared ball away from danger.

newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
