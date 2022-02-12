Week ahead: A bright but cold Valentine’s Day followed by a rainy end of week warm-up

No flakes are on the immediate horizon after Sunday’s snow.

A person shovels out homes and cars near the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 30. JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

While Boston certainly has seen its share of snow this winter — and more is due Sunday — it looks like the region will get a reprieve starting on Valentine’s Day.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau forecasts a mostly sunny and clear start to the work week, then a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. No snow is in the immediate forecast following tomorrow’s snow.

Temperatures will linger in the mid-20s to mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday, then will rise to the mid-40s on Wednesday. Though Thursday will bring a 40 percent chance of rain, it will also bring warmer temperatures that reach the high 50s. Friday will see a high in the low 50s and a 60 percent chance of rain, as well as gusts up to 33 mph.

Boston-area makes a run for record-breaking warmth Saturday

Just two weeks after Boston tied its record for the most snowfall on a single day, the city is slated to possibly break its record for the warmest Feb. 12 on record.

The NWS Boston bureau tweeted Saturday, “We will make a run at the 60s on Saturday, which puts us in record-breaking territory. Do you think we will break the record high at any of our climate sites tomorrow?”

Normal highs for Feb. 12 run between 35 and 45 degrees, according to the service, so Saturday’s midday temps will be about 20 degrees warmer than normal.

The NWS has its eyes on climate sites in Boston, Hartford, Providence, and Worcester. In order to beat its 1999 record, Boston will have to exceed 58 degrees — the forecast currently calls for 56.

Worcester will have to hit 57 to beat its ‘99 record, though the forecast predicts it will only hit a high of 52 today. Providence has to reach 62 to beat the record, though the predicted high is 57.

Hartford seems to have the best shot at breaking its record. The city will have to reach 55 to beat the ‘99 record — its forecast is 57.