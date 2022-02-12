ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Omar Bogle helps Hartlepool claim overdue away win at Crawley

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXXs7_0eCnBSml00

Hartlepool clinched their first away league win for nearly four months with a first-half goal from Omar Bogle sinking Crawley 1-0.

Crawley boast one of the best away records in League Two but their home form continues to severely handicap them and they have now won only one of their last nine league games at Broadfield Stadium.

The match finished with Crawley head coach John Yems being shown a red card for arguing with referee Brett Huxtable.

Pools, with the worst away record in the division, had two lucky escapes in the first three minutes when Jack Payne and Jack Powell hit the woodwork for Crawley.

But Hartlepool wasted a glorious chance to take the lead when Joe Grey raced through only to see his tame shot blocked by keeper Glenn Morris, who was forced to save again when the rebound came off team-mate George Francomb.

However, Pools struck with their first away league goal since Boxing Day to take the lead five minutes before the break, Bogle scoring his second goal in two games with a shot into the bottom corner.

The game was held up for 11 minutes shortly after the break when Crawley midfielder James Tilley appeared to be knocked out after the ball hit him the face from close range and he was stretchered off with his head in a brace.

The Reds enjoyed more possession as the game wore on and Ashley Nadesan had a close-range header saved by keeper Ben Killip but they could not force an equaliser.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium. The 33-year-old was sent off in Pools’ 0-0 draw with Exeter last month and has served a three-match suspension, but new signing Bryn Morris has impressed in the skipper’s absence and could keep his place.
WORLD
newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Bogle
Person
Glenn Morris
The Independent

Frank Lampard ‘absolutely delighted’ with victory as Everton revival takes off

Frank Lampard declared himself “absolutely delighted” while also stressing that “it’s only a start” after Everton recorded their first Premier League win under him by beating Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to headers from Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Rodrigo struck the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute shot went in off Anthony Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone.Lampard – who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Red Card#The First Three Minutes#Hartlepool#League Two#Reds
The Independent

Brentford and Crystal Palace draw blanks after Christian Eriksen’s moving moment

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month. The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims. The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer. County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United: How Eddie Howe has changed fortunes in relegation battle

Eddie Howe knew he had a major job on his hands when he walked into St James’ Park to take up the Newcastle reins in November.Mike Ashley’s departure as owner had left long-suffering supporters dreaming of a brighter future under Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, but knowing the very real prospect of relegation from the Premier League would hurl a spanner into the works.A little more than three months on and, with the help of a £90milion January spending spree, they have gained a significant foothold in the battle for survival.Here, we take a look at what has changed:Stat attackThe day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy