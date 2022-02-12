ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieran Phillips fires Exeter to victory at Bradford with first goal for club

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRDiU_0eCnBOV500

On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips’ first goal for Exeter made it five wins from six games for the Grecians following a 1-0 victory at Bradford

Phillips, who failed to score in his last 12 outings for Walsall where he spent the first half of this season, netted in only his third appearance for Exeter to settle the outcome in the 44th minute.

The goal was a deserved reward for a strong first-half display from the visitors with home keeper Alex Bass racing out of his goal to block an early Jevani Brown effort.

Timothee Dieng also headed off target having risen highest in the Bantams’ six-yard box to meet Brown’s corner before Phillips opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

The 21-year-old latched on to Josh Key’s ball over the home defence and hooked his shot past an advancing Bass from 10 yards.

Exeter came close to extending their lead after the break when Brown skipped around Bass but was denied a goal when Yann Songo’o made a brilliant block.

Headers by Bradford duo Tom Elliott and Songo’o were then cleared off the line respectively by Jake Caprice and Dieng at the other end before Brown wasted a gilt-edged chance to wrap up matters in the 80th minute, sidefooting wide from six yards after good play by Sam Nombe.

It had no bearing on the destiny of the three points, however, with Derek Adams’ men having now failed to beat Exeter four times this term and there were calls for the dismissal of the under-pressure Bradford manager towards the end of the game from frustrated home fans.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#The End Of The Game#Huddersfield#Grecians
newschain

newschain

Bradford sack manager Derek Adams

Bradford have sacked manager Derek Adams following their 1-0 loss to Exeter on Saturday. Adams arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium in June, just weeks after he won promotion to Sky Bet League One with Morecambe via the play-offs. Since his arrival he has only managed to earn nine wins...
SPORTS
