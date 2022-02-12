Quickfire double rescues victory for Morton against Queen of the South

Two goals in as many minutes earned Morton a 2-1 victory over bottom side Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

The visitors took the lead in the 59th minute through a long-range effort from Euan East, moments after Morton’s Gozie Ugwu had a header cleared off the line.

It took the hosts until 10 minutes from time to find an equaliser, Gavin Reilly popping up at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

And a minute later Cameron Blues scored what proved to be the winner from a fine Ugwu through ball to lift Morton away from the bottom of the table and up into sixth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox