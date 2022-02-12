ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black’s crew allegedly involved in a shooting outside LA club

By Nicki Gostin
 2 days ago

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber were spotted making a hasty exit from The Nice Guy club after a shooting occurred right outside allegedly involving rapper Kodak Black.

The popular club was hosting a party after the “Peaches” singer’s performance at the Pacific Design Center in celebration of SuperBowl LVI this Sunday. The guest list for the packed party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning the “No Flockin” rapper was outside on the street with fellow performers Gunna and Lil Baby.

They were “smiling and talking,” reports TMZ, “(and then) a fight broke out. Kodak took a swing at someone and then…you hear gunshots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQKyF_0eCnAsQu00
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted outside The Nice Guy club.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbRcg_0eCnAsQu00
Kodak Blue was spotted take a punch during the fight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7q2Q_0eCnAsQu00
A victim is bloody after a shootout outside star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AARGI_0eCnAsQu00
Multiple people were shot during the gunfire.

“The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage,” a source told Page Six exclusively. “After others jumped in, shots were fired…and then all hell broke loose.”

Police say that a total of 10 shots were fired and unfortunately at least three people were either hit or suffered injuries in another way.

“One victim sustained injuries to his shoulder, another to the buttocks and a third was believed to be shot in the leg,” the source added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5Enf_0eCnAsQu00
At least three people were taken to a hospital.

All were transported to the hospital and thankfully are in stable condition.

It’s not the first time Kodak Black has been mixed up with guns. He’s been arrested several times over the years on drug and weapons charges.

In March 2020, he pleaded guilty to charges of firearms possession and served time in a federal penitentiary. Last June, President Trump commuted his conviction. Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5N9I_0eCnAsQu00
The area was cordoned off by police after the shooting.

He rang in the new year with an arrest for trespassing in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla.

After the shots were fired the Biebers quickly left the venue and were pushed out by their private security.

Kodak Black’s lawyer did not respond to our request for comment.

