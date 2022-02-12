ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins' mom shares heartfelt message to her son ahead of Super Bowl

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins’ mom will see her dream come true on Sunday when he suits up to play in the Super Bowl.

Camillia Stewart shared an emotional message to her son ahead of Super Bowl LVI between Higgins’ Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. You can read and watch her heartfelt message to Higgins below, via The Players’ Tribune:

“Hey Tee, it’s Mama. I just wanted to tell you how proud I am of you. I’ve always dreamed and wanted to go to the Super Bowl. And now my dream has finally come true. I get to watch my son play in the Super Bowl. I can’t explain to you what that means to me. Like I always tell you, ‘Play hard and have fun.’ PHHFL for life. I love you, son.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

