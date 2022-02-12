ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘1883’ Fans Call Out Elsa Dutton’s Hair: “Who Bleached Hair In The Late 19th Century?”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mYQG_0eCnApmj00

With Taylor Sheridan… it all comes down to authenticity.

Ranchers in Yellowstone or pioneers in 1883, the man lives and breathes authenticity. And his cast and crew know it too.

Whether it’s Sam Elliott, Jefferson White, Tim McGraw, or even Kevin Costner, anyone who has had the privilege of working alongside Taylor has more than enough good things to say about his approach, but more importantly, his commitment to the truth in storytelling.

In 1883, many of the female cast members even grew out their armpit hair since women really didn’t start shaving until the 1920s.

Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton, the main driver of the story, weighed in on it:

“This is my real hair. I’m very proud of it. It’s not that bad. Everyone was freaking out about it because all the ladies on set had to grow their hair out as well.

I think it’s rather nice. What’s not great is the smell, I’m not gonna lie. It’s a whole other beast in 106 degrees. I carry around deodorant everywhere I go.”

The characters don’t really wear much makeup either (other than a nice layer of dirt), but there is one thing that 1883 fans (including my wife) continue to call out.

Elsa’s hair.

In the most recent episode, which was actually called “Lightning Yellow Hair,” fans noticed her hair extensions were pretty obvious. And they called it out:

But also… a number of fans have a problem with the color.

Tough crowd…

The next episode of 1883, “The Weep Of Surrender,” is set to air on February 13th.

Comments / 74

Vincent Ornalez
2d ago

It's on TV. What difference does it make about Elsas hair? Stop nitpicking. If you don't like what you see dont watch the show.

Reply(2)
43
Jim Willis
2d ago

In 1883 men and women didn’t take daily baths or use deodorant. Personal hygiene was pretty bad. No toilet paper, tampons or pads. However, since everyone smelled the same nobody noticed. Like eating onions, if everybody eats them no one notices your smelly breath.

Reply
11
Lunar Moon
1d ago

Fact is.. the sun can bleach hair. Happened to me every summer before i got old and my dark blonde hair turned gray.

Reply(2)
20
Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says She’s ‘Genuinely Fallen in Love’ With Elsa Dutton

“1883” begins with a harrowing scene of Elsa Dutton waking up to destruction and fire. She wildly shoots her pistol in the direction of several rivals before getting an arrow through the stomach. We’re not sure when this takes place. Because we get a back story from there. However, while Elsa is indeed one tough chick, she also possesses an innocence that we witness throughout the first five episodes. And actress Isabel May says she’s fallen in love with her character.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May on Not Shaving During Filming: ‘I Was Fine With It’

Sometimes being low maintenance is a good thing, right? Just ask 1883 star Isabel May and the rest of the women who are a part of the cast. As a spin-off and prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone, 1883 is following right in its footsteps. Not only has it been extremely successful so far in terms of ratings but it’s also similar in the fact that it’s built on authenticity.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Reveals How Many People Auditioned for Role

No “1883” fan can dispute the fact that Isabel May is absolutely perfect for the role of Elsa Dutton. But how did she get it in the first place?. May recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about “1883” and her character, Elsa. When describing the audition process to get the role, May revealed a surprising fact.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Extensions#Natural Hair#Blonde Hair#Jurney Queen#Pr
E! News

Chris Pine Is Unrecognizable Sporting a Beard and Long Hair

Watch: Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again. Chris Pine's new look has truly grown on him. The 41-year-old—known for sporting a clean-shaven look throughout the years—made jaws drop when he was spotted Feb. 10 rocking a full salt-and-pepper beard and almost shoulder-length hair, which he pulled back into a half-ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Eric Nelsen, AKA Ennis On ‘1883,’ Ran To Taylor Sheridan The Second He Found Out His Episode 5 Fate

Spoiler alert… if you’re not caught up on 1883, you might wanna scroll on through to the next article…. Perhaps one of the most surprising scenes at the beginning of the Yellowstone prequel series was when Ennis, the love of Elsa Dutton’s life, was killed and out of the picture by Episode 5. I mean, they just fell in love (and just made love)… their future together in Oregon was taking shape.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Tim McGraw's 1883 Revealed Twist That May Explain The Duttons' Complicated Tribal Relationships On Yellowstone

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the latest episode of 1883, so be warned!. Despite telling a largely standalone story that isn’t beholden to constant callbacks and references to its parent series Yellowstone, Paramount+’s prequel 1883 does have the interesting duty of setting up not only familiar locations but also branches of a family tree that eventually leads to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and his strong-willed offspring. There will likely always be dots that remain unconnected between the two timelines, but the latest episode, titled “The Weep of Surrender,” seemingly shined some vital new light on the personal history between the Dutton family and nearby native tribes.
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The internet simply cannot handle Robert Pattinson with bleach-blonde hair

Everyone and their mom is going crazy over Robert Pattinson's new blonde mane on the Internet. Well, maybe not everyone and their mom, but it sure looks like it. I'm also going crazy over the new look as well if I'm being honest. The frenzy erupted when the actor shared three photos via Instagram from his photoshoot with men's lifestyle magazine, GQ, on February 8. Pattinson is also the magazine's March 2022 cover star.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Just ‘Caught Up’ on ‘1883’: See Her Reaction

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped up, star Kelly Reilly is taking the time to catch up on Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, “1883.”. Five episodes of the 10 episode series are out now on Paramount Plus. “1883” features Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Reilly’s “Yellowstone” character, Beth. In the prequel series, we’re learning about the Duttons’ journey West and North from Tenessee to Montana.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “1883” Yellowstone prequel series, stream for free

The prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone continues Sunday, January 30th. Watch new episodes of 1883 for free with a Paramount+ subscription (try it free). Featuring Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 chronicles the Dutton clan’s rugged and dangerous expedition through the Great Plains. An origin story to the hit drama series Yellowstone, the show details the family’s harrowing western migration, following the often bloodied, untamed trail to Montana. 1883 takes a deep dive into the Duttons’ family history, joining them as they flee a life of poverty in search of a better, more fulfilling future.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy