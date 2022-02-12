ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos add veteran coach Dom Capers to staff

 2 days ago

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is adding two more pieces to his coaching staff.

Dom Capers, a former NFL head coach, confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that he will serve in a senior defensive position in Denver. And multiple reports Saturday indicated former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley will become the team’s running backs coach.

The 71-year-old Capers began his career as an assistant coach at Hawaii in 1975, moving up the college ranks and eventually to the NFL in 1986 as defensive backs coach.

He was the first coach in the history of both the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05), compiling a 48-80 record with the expansion teams. He also worked as a defensive coordinator for four teams, most notably the Green Bay Packers (2009-17). He most recently was a defensive assistant with the Detroit Lions.

In Denver, he will work with Ejiro Evero, who will be named defensive coordinator after the Super Bowl. Evero is the secondary coach/passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, and he was a quality control coach under Capers with the Packers.

Wheatley, 50, was running backs coach for Syracuse (2011-12), the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18), working under Hackett at each stop.

He currently is the head coach at FCS-level Morgan State, where he has compiled 5-18 record over two seasons.

Wheatley was a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 1995, and he played 10 NFL seasons with New York and the Oakland Raiders. He gained 5,862 total yards (4,962 rushing, 900 receiving) and scored 47 touchdowns (40 rushing, seven receiving).

–Field Level Media

