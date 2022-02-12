ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nzXh_0eCnAkcK00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, Feb. 12.

The updated policy is said to be based on “local trends and conditions,” according to Universal.

As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report , the state had a positivity rate of 18%.

Eufaula native heading to Super Bowl LVI: The mom behind the mastermind

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, per the resort’s online safety guidelines .

Proof of vaccination was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills or muscle pain among other health conditions.

As of Feb. 12, guests who have not been vaccinated will be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces, according to Universal’s latest safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Ellerslie Park is open to the public

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Ellerslie Park has been in the making for several years, but in March of 2019 a tornado tore up the park and surrounding areas only prolonging the process further. With thousands of downed trees the park needed a lot of cleaning before it was ready for the public. […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WRBL News 3

Verizon outages reported across Georgia, including Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Thousands of Verizon customers are reporting outage across the state of Georgia. The disruptions in service began Monday afternoon. Smaller outages are being reported in Alabama and Florida. DownDetector is showing outages for Columbus, Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, Valdosta, Albany, and Brunswick, with outages beginning sometime after 2:15 p.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. More News from WRBL What is biometric data? If you have ever […]
TECHNOLOGY
WRBL News 3

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. More News from WRBL South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando Resort#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy