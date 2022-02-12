Upworthy Weekly podcast: Flirting tips, co-sleeping with kids, weird high school stories

Co-Sleeping With My Toddler As a Single Mother: A Love Story. As a new and sleep-deprived mom, I remember lying with my daughter on our bed the first night we returned home from the hospital. Who knows what time of day it was, that period is grainy and blurred. But there we were, learning more about each other with each breath. She rested on my chest lying in safety, like a daughter. When I imagined motherhood before actually becoming a mom, this image often came to mind. Things like this rarely panned out, as new motherhood most times hits as a shock to my system, nothing at all like how I imagined it would be. Still, I'd manifested our family bed, and here it was actually happening. I remember writing in my journal, "We lay together in the bed that had only recently become ours, and was also the center of everything." That I could be so coherent in these liminal days of new motherhood speaks to the intensity with which I approached co-sleeping.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO