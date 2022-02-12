ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for vaccine

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) -By the thousands, Americans have been seeking religious exemptions in order to circumvent COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But generally they are doing so...

CNET

Biden's vaccine mandate is dead, but many workers still need vaccinations

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration has withdrawn its federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies, following the Supreme Court's decision to block it. The vaccination law would have forced US private companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations for all workers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

I grew up in a Christian school – and the religious discrimination bill must be scrapped to protect our children

An image hangs before a classroom of children. Stitched from primary colours, the mural depicts animals, two-by-two, leaving a wooden structure beneath the arc of a rainbow. It is a mural of the Biblical flood narrative, when judgment threatened creation but the holy few found safety within the ark. It is one of my earliest memories of school.
EDUCATION
KABC

Marine Corps Grants Only Three Religious Exemptions To COVID-19 Vaccine, Despite Thousands Of Requests

(San Diego, CA) — The Marine Corps is continuing to discharge Marines who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite thousands of requests for religious exemptions. 469 Marines have been discharged so far. A spokesman for the Marine Corps says it has received more than 3,500 requests for religious exemptions from the shot, and of the more than 3,4000 requests processed only three have been approved. The vaccination rate among Marines has steadily climbed in recent months, with 95 percent of active duty service members and 87 percent of reservists fully vaccinated against the virus. The Marine Corps recently released a statement saying Marines’ lives and the Marine Corps’ mission are at risk because of how fast the virus spreads. 88 percent of Marines recently hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. This as The Pentagon has ordered all service members – including active duty, National Guard and those in the reserves – to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to maintain health and readiness among the U.S. Armed forces.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC News

Religious women have abortions, too. And many faiths affirm abortion rights.

The abortion debate is largely presented as a stark divide between secular people who support access to abortion care and religious people who oppose it. This false binary has obscured the diversity of religious positions on the issue, particularly of those who support abortion access. While Jewish support for abortion has been recognized on some occasions, support for abortion rights in Christianity, Islam and other religious traditions has largely been ignored.
RELIGION
Washington Post

The threat to Roe v. Wade is driving a religious movement for reproductive choice

When the Rev. Kaeley McEvoy began at Westmoreland Congregational in 2018 she faced a question: Should she tell her new congregation she’d recently had an abortion?. McEvoy was already a reproductive rights advocate, and to her the experience wasn’t in conflict with her faith. When the pastor and her then-boyfriend learned in 2016 that she was pregnant, the first place they went was to a cathedral, to pray — and to call doctors’ offices in search of one to do the abortion. Other visitors to the cathedral happened to try to enter the small chapel where McEvoy was on the phone, but her boyfriend turned them away, she remembers, saying “something holy is happening here.”
RELIGION
Fox News

Unmask America's children – federal government should not be masking toddlers

We have dedicated much of our careers to fighting and overturning heavy-handed government mandates. One thing we’ve learned over the years is that when Democrats have power in Washington, they typically use it to impose freedom-restricting rules, whether it be on small businesses, family farmers or innovators. But we’ve never seen Democrats try to regulate the behavior of toddlers – until now.
KIDS
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint leaders support Arizona’s new gay rights bill. Here’s what they’ve said on the issue in the past

Latter-day Saint leaders expressed support Monday for a new bill in Arizona that would provide religious freedom and LGBT anti-discrimination protections. Why it matters: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face discrimination in housing and employment. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped propose and support the 2015...
ARIZONA STATE
TheConversationAU

As parliament returns for 2022, the religious discrimination bill is still an unholy mess

The religious discrimination bill is due to be debated in parliament this week. This has been a long time coming – Prime Minister Scott Morrison first promised a religious discrimination bill before the last federal election, more than three years ago. In large part, the delay stems from vast disagreement – both inside parliament and in the community – about what the bill should contain. There is broad agreement a person should not be discriminated against on the basis of their faith or lack of faith. However, the extent to which religion should be a licence to discriminate against others remains...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
Vice

Australia’s Religious Discrimination Bill Could Make Life Hell for People With Disability

“If you came to church, you would be healed”, is just one of many fraught statements Mary Henley Collopy has heard while living with a significant physical disability over the last 60 years. To her, these statements, syphoned through what she refers to as a “pity lens”, give truth to a belief that others didn’t see her as “whole”, that she needed saving and that her physical disability needed to be “repaired to somehow fit the norm”. They were unsolicited and oftentimes, degrading.
WORLD
mtpr.org

Gianforte urges religious exemptions for health care workers facing vaccine mandate

Gov. Greg Gianforte is urging unvaccinated health care workers to consider using religious and medical exemptions ahead of an upcoming federal vaccine mandate deadline. Gianforte says health care workers should evaluate all their options. Gov. Gianforte says Montana’s unvaccinated health care workers have alternatives prior to Monday’s deadline when employees...
MONTANA STATE
lilith.org

Jewish Law and Abortion

Today when we think about faith and reproductive rights, it’s easy to begin with the idea that religious groups oppose abortion. The modern anti-abortion movement, after all, arose as a coalition between conservative evangelicals and conservative Catholics. But as Lilith has chronicled for decades, the Jewish stance is more...
RELIGION
Axios

Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a request to intervene by a small group of teachers who challenged New York City’s vaccination mandate for public school employees. Why it matters: A small group of teachers had argued that the mandate violates their religious freedom because the city limits eligibility for religious exemptions by requiring support from a religious official, among other things.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

