Powell's dog leg method - fitting amplitude Gauss function

The Classic Differential Evolution Algorithm (DE) is a popular stochastic search technique for solving numerical optimization problems with real-valued variables. Unfortunately, the success of DE in problem solving is highly dependent on the internal settings of the artificial numerical genetic operators used (i.e., mutation and crossover operators). Even though various mutation and crossover methods for DE have been developed, there is not an analytical method to select the most efficient mutation and crossover method for DE. As a result, choosing and fine-tuning the artificial numerical genetic operators used in DE is a time-consuming trial-and-error process. Modern DE variants have been designed with the goal of creating quick, structurally simple, and efficient genetic operators that are unaffected by the initial values of their internal parameters. Unlike DE, the success of Universal Differential Algorithms (UDE) is not determined by the structure and internal parameters of the connected artificial numerical genetic operators. The Bernstein-Levy Search Differential Evolution Algorithm, BDE, is presented as a novel UDE in this paper. The mutation and crossover operators in BDE are fundamentally simple, quick, and distinct, resulting in very efficient mutation patterns. BDE employs an elitist mutation operator as well as a crossover operator based on Bernstein polynomials. The tests in this study were carried out using 30 CEC2014 benchmark issues with Dim=30 and one real-world 3D viewshed problem. BDE's issue-solving success was compared to those of six Evolutionary Computing-based comparison algorithms (ABC, CUCKOO, BSD, JADE, COBIDE, and WDE) using the Wilcoxon Signed Rank test. When it came to issue resolution, statistical analysis revealed that BDE outperformed the comparative approaches in general.

