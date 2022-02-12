ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Powell's dog leg method - fitting amplitude Gauss function

By Authors
mathworks.com
 2 days ago

Here, I present Powell's dog leg method that is applied to the fitting of Gaussian function with amplitude. The general algorithm was taken from document "METHODS FOR NON-LINEAR LEAST SQUARES PROBLEMS" written...

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientist invents novel "WRAP" droplet manipulation method

Precise manipulation and transportation of micro-sized droplets is a challenging task, yet crucial for biomedical and industrial applications. A research team led by a scholar from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully developed a novel droplet manipulation method called "WRAP" which can transport droplets of different sizes and compositions by electromagnets or programmable electromagnetic fields. The research team believes that this innovative method has great potential in developing next-generation microfluidics and in the detection of respiratory droplets bearing COVID-19 and other pathogens landed on the surface.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Simulation-based fitting routine for laser linewidth (DSH)

This toolbox contains the routines and functions to extract the laser linewidth from a spectrum measured by the Delayed Self Heterodyne (DSH) method (see included documentation). The routine uses a simulation-based algorithm to fit the data, by numercially generating frequency noise contributions of higher order: white (constant), flicker (. )....
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

VeriStand Model Generation Support

Use VeriStand Model Generation Support to create VeriStand compatible models within the MathWorks Simulink® environment. You can generate models for Windows Desktop or NI Linux Real-Time platforms. Once generated, VeriStand can import and deploy the model to a target. VeriStand Release Compatiblity. Compatible with VeriStand 2021 and newer. Installation...
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

Kalman Filter to Estimate a Scalar Random Constant

Suppose we want to estimate a scalar random constant denoted by a and we have the ability to take measurements at time k  0,1, 2, observation noise process vk . corrupted with the additive noise. ⦁ Write the time-varying Kalman filter formulation and the evolution of the Kalman.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gauss
mathworks.com

Bernstein-Levy Search Differential Evolution Algorithm

The Classic Differential Evolution Algorithm (DE) is a popular stochastic search technique for solving numerical optimization problems with real-valued variables. Unfortunately, the success of DE in problem solving is highly dependent on the internal settings of the artificial numerical genetic operators used (i.e., mutation and crossover operators). Even though various mutation and crossover methods for DE have been developed, there is not an analytical method to select the most efficient mutation and crossover method for DE. As a result, choosing and fine-tuning the artificial numerical genetic operators used in DE is a time-consuming trial-and-error process. Modern DE variants have been designed with the goal of creating quick, structurally simple, and efficient genetic operators that are unaffected by the initial values of their internal parameters. Unlike DE, the success of Universal Differential Algorithms (UDE) is not determined by the structure and internal parameters of the connected artificial numerical genetic operators. The Bernstein-Levy Search Differential Evolution Algorithm, BDE, is presented as a novel UDE in this paper. The mutation and crossover operators in BDE are fundamentally simple, quick, and distinct, resulting in very efficient mutation patterns. BDE employs an elitist mutation operator as well as a crossover operator based on Bernstein polynomials. The tests in this study were carried out using 30 CEC2014 benchmark issues with Dim=30 and one real-world 3D viewshed problem. BDE's issue-solving success was compared to those of six Evolutionary Computing-based comparison algorithms (ABC, CUCKOO, BSD, JADE, COBIDE, and WDE) using the Wilcoxon Signed Rank test. When it came to issue resolution, statistical analysis revealed that BDE outperformed the comparative approaches in general.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

MatLaTex: Embedding Matlab Results in Latex Documents

MatLaTex.m is a very simple script intended to enable the user to programmatically include the results of Matlab computations in Latex documents; the focus is on symbolic computations but numerics and figures can also be used. Hence it is similar in purpose to the various “sweave” packages that exist for both Matlab and other languages, e.g. SageMath, R, Python etc. But the emphasis of MatLaTex is on simplicity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Levenberg–Marquardt algorithm - Gaussian amplitude function

The Gaussian functions are widely used in optical spectroscopy like Raman spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction and optics in general. Therefore, it is necessary to know non-linear least square fitting algorithms. Here, I post Levenberg–Marquardt algorithm to fit Gaussian function with amplitude. The Gaussian function is fully decribed by amplitude, center, width and offset. The FWHM of Gaussian function is given as 2.35482*width. The Levenberg–Marquardt algorithm was taken from document "METHODS FOR NON-LINEAR LEAST SQUARES PROBLEMS" written by K. Madsen, H.B. Nielsen, O. Tingleff (Technical University of Denmark). This pdf document can be found on the web-page <http://www2.imm.dtu.dk/pubdb/edoc/imm3215.pdf>. You can also use the Eigen C++ library for linear algebra to rewrite Matlab code for C++ if necessary. Enjoy the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

A treadmill for dogs, and other healing methods

STATELINE, Nev. – One veterinarian is helping rehabilitate cats and dogs, as well as increase quality of life for older pets, allowing Tahoe pets to live their best mountain life. Dr. Carrie Turner, DVM opened Heal Integrative Vet Med, LLC because she’s passionate about quality of life for all...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Amplitude#Gaussian
mathworks.com

Find Interval Containing a Query Point (interval_search)

Finds the interval containing a query point. [left,right] = interval_search(x,xq) [left,right] = interval_search(x,xq,warnings) [left,right] = interval_search(x,xq) finds the interval of the search space x containing the query point xq and returns the indices defining this interval as left and right. If one of the elements of x is exactly equal...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Pelican Optimization Algorithm: A Novel Nature-Inspired

Pelican Optimization Algorithm: A Novel Nature-Inspired Algorithm for Engineering Applications. In this paper, a new stochastic nature-inspired optimization algorithm called Pelican Optimization Algorithm (POA) is introduced. The main idea in designing the proposed POA is simulation of the natural behavior of pelicans during hunting. In POA, search agents are pelicans that search for food sources. The mathematical model of the POA is presented for use in solving optimization issues.
SCIENCE
HOLAUSA

Dog lovers: How to entertain your bored dog with easy methods

If you are a dog owner you naturally get worried about your pet, making sure they are happy and healthy, however it’s also important to keep your furry friend entertained to avoid bad behaviors. Your dog might get bored from time to time, and while you walk them regularly...
PETS
mathworks.com

ZeroFPR_SVDD

Safety regions research is a well-known task for ML and the main focus is to avoid false positives, i.e., including in the safe region unsafe points. In this repository, two methods for the research of zero FPR regions are proposed: the first one is based simply on the reduction of the SVDD radius until only safe points are enclosed in the SVDD shape; the second one instead performs successive iterations of the SVDD on the safe region until there are no more negative points.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
mathworks.com

The Circular-Restricted Three-Body Problem

This document describes several MATLAB scripts that can be used to analyze and display orbits in the circular-restricted three-body problem (CRTBP). This is a special case of the general three-body problem where the primary and secondary bodies move in circular orbits about the common center of mass, and the effect of the gravitational attraction of the smallest body and any other perturbations such as solar radiation pressure are ignored.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Automatic Analysis (aa)

Automatic Analysis (aa) software was originally developed by Dr Rhodri Cusack for supporting research at the MRC Cognition and Brain Science Unit. It is made available to the academic community in the hope that it may prove useful. Definitions: aa means the Automatic Analysis software package and any associated documentation...
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

Miscellaneous functions

👨🏼‍💻 I write MATLAB code for my study. 🤔 Some of the code are functions for general purpose that I think might be useful to others. ⚒️ Everyone is welcome to fork this repo. 🙋🏼‍♂️ Do raise an issue or pull request to report...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
techxplore.com

Biohybrid fish made from human cardiac cells swims like the heart beats

Harvard University researchers, in collaboration with colleagues from Emory University, have developed the first fully autonomous biohybrid fish from human stem-cell derived cardiac muscle cells. The artificial fish swims by recreating the muscle contractions of a pumping heart, bringing researchers one step closer to developing a more complex artificial muscular pump and providing a platform to study heart disease like arrhythmia.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy