(Spoiler alert, obviously.) For all the Che and Miranda drama in last week's And Just Like That, there was one vital scene missing: just what happened in Cleveland? In episode eight, Miranda almost had a complete personality transplant when she decided that - after telling her husband Steve she wanted a divorce - she was going to surprise her new lover Che, who was performing at comedy concert in Cleveland. Miranda even told Carrie that she felt like she was living in a rom-com, something which would have probably made the usually anti-lovey-dovey Miranda vomit 20 years ago.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO