Snow totals across Colorado for Feb. 11 snowstorm

The Denver area woke up to a nice blanket of snow Saturday. The storm that moved in Friday quickly moved out overnight, leaving several inches of accumulation in parts of the Front Range. We'll start to thaw out this afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 40s.

The heaviest snow fell in the mountains and foothills east of the Continental Divide and the southern suburbs of Denver. Around 2 to 4 inches of snow fell in the lower elevations while the mountains saw 4 to 8 inches with this storm.

Here are the most recent snow totals from Friday's storm, according to the National Weather Service :

3 W Jamestown — 12.7 inches

1 S Crescent Village — 11.2 inches

4 NE Nederland — 10.5 inches

2 SSW Boulder — 9.9 inches

Saint Mary's Glacier — 8.4 inches

2 SW Rocky Flats — 7 inches

1 SE Golden — 6.9 inches

1 SE Littleton — 6.5 inches

2 E Denver — 6.2 inches

1 ENE Westminster — 6.1 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge — 5.5 inches

1 NNE Evergreen — 5.1 inches

Commerce City — 5 inches

2 WSW Lone Tree — 4.5 inches

3 NW Parker — 4.3 inches

3 W Castle Rock — 4 inches

2 SSW Colorado Springs — 2.3 inches

Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the low 30s in the mountains Saturday.

