What is a whipstitch? Women know these words better than men, data says

By Grace Reader
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you want to play a game? How about the age-old favorite, is my wife smarter than me? Only this time, the playing field is a bit more level — or at least that’s what the data says .

Researchers looked at more than 60,000 words and how prevalent they were, meaning how many people knew the word. To pinpoint the trends they crowdsourced more than 220,000 people.

One interesting trend was words better known by men than women and vice versa. Do you know what a jacquard is? What about a teraflop? Turns out some words are better known to males than females and others are better known to females than males.

Here are some of those words:

If you didn’t recognize hardly any of the words at all, you’re in good company (and by that I mean neither did I). I suppose I’ll be studying up on my fabrics.

