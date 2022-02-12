ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNG return to LPL with win over Top Esports

By Blaine Polhamus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Never Give Up picked up where they left off after the 14-day break in the LPL by defeating Top Esports today. Though outside of the undefeated club after losing to FunPlus Phoenix, RNG still hovered around the top of the standings alongside EDward Gaming and LNG Esports. RNG’s win over...

The Game Haus

Top-3 Esports games soundtracks

Writing or choosing songs for the game that millions of players will play throughout a long period is a task from “impossible” mode. However, history knows a lot of examples when fans loved the music since it was made by professionals, who put a lot of love and passion into the process. Let’s see the games, where soundtracks are integral to setting the right mood.
FIFA
Refinery29

Ricki Ortiz’s Fight To The Top Goes Beyond Just Esports

For years, Ricki Ortiz had worked to establish herself as one of the most dominant esports athletes in a field of intense competitors. The fighting game pro posted regular top 10 finishes at some of the world’s most intense tournaments while becoming instrumental in helping players obtain fair compensation. But, when she came out as a trans woman nearly a decade ago, she immediately noticed a shift in how she was perceived. Instead of praising, or criticizing, her gameplay, people would comment on her physical appearance. “I did all of this groundwork, all these years, with my career,” Ortiz recalls thinking at the time in a recent video call with Refinery29. “But now it means nothing because I look and I am a woman? I don't get it.”
VIDEO GAMES
Sources: MOUZ signs ‘MMix’ VALORANT roster￼

German organization MOUZ is set to enter VALORANT following the signing of European team “MMix,” multiple sources told Dot Esports on Feb. 8. The discussions between the two parties, which were reported by journalist Bo Dork on Jan. 23, have been ongoing for a few weeks. But the five players have put pen to paper and will compete under the organization in the VALORANT Regional League DACH: Evolution, with the regular season set to begin on Feb. 13.
VIDEO GAMES
Sjokz makes return to LEC hosting desk

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere, one of the biggest personalities in the League of Legends community, is back for this weekend’s 2022 LEC Spring Split, according to a post on social media. The Belgian has been hosting the LEC (formerly known as EU LCS) since the European league began...
VIDEO GAMES
FaZe Clan dominate Pool B, Spacestation falter at HCS Anaheim

The North American Regional Finals of the Halo Championship Series kicked off today in Anaheim, California, with pool play that will decide the state of Saturday’s championship bracket. Pool D, featuring teams such as Pioneers and eUnited, was thought to be the pool of death ahead of the weekend,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Jakexd and PoPiFresH join Heretics’ VALORANT roster, TENZKI moved to bench

VALORANT players Alhan “Jakexd” Meguenni and Mario “PoPiFresH” Gonzálezhas have joined Heretics while Jesper “TENZKI” Mikalski has been moved to the inactive roster, the organization announced today. Jakexd recently played with free agent team “genetics” prior to the move. He competed in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top eSports Teams Collide at Expo 2020 Tournament

The Australian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 has announced a Rocket League tournament, with Australian and MENA esports teams to battle it out for the glory. Australia will be represented by esports teams Renegade and Ground Zero, while the MENA side will be represented by Saudi's Sandrock Gaming, and UAE's Falcon eSports.
VIDEO GAMES
How to watch the OpTic Texas Call of Duty: Warzone $100K tournament

The biggest name in competitive Call of Duty will be teaming up with Activision for a $100,000 Warzone event. The Call of Duty League franchise OpTic Texas, led by the legends at OpTic Gaming, will run the two-day show on Feb. 15 and 16 in Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale. The action will kick off just one day after season two in Vanguard and Warzone begins.
VIDEO GAMES
Reigning champs C9 narrowly beat resurgent Fnatic at HCS Anaheim day 2

With only G2 Esports and Pioneers seen as potential competition in the winners’ semifinals, tournament underdog Fnatic took an unprepared Cloud9 roster all the way to five games in an electric matchup for the HCS winners bracket round two today. The series ended with a 3-2 victory for C9, but the outcome showed strength fans didn’t expect from Fnatic.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bjergsen climbs LCS kill leaderboard after beating FlyQuest in Spring Split week 2

Team Liquid continue to display their dominance in the 2022 LCS Spring Split, ending their week with a demanding victory over FlyQuest in today’s matchup. By constantly poking and harassing their opposition, Liquid ended FlyQuest’s 3-0 streak, which gave FlyQuest sole possession of first place until today. This match put both teams at the top of the standings, tied in first place alongside 100 Thieves and Cloud9.
VIDEO GAMES
LCS Team of the Week: 2022 Spring Split week one

The opening weekend of a League of Legends region is always exciting, but even more so for LCS enthusiasts who have been waiting to see the new iterations of their favorite teams. The 2022 Lock In might have given them a taste of what’s to come, but this will be the first time that (almost) every lineup in the league will have every player available and ready to compete.
VIDEO GAMES
EUnited eliminate FaZe for top 6 at HCS Anaheim

Day two at HCS Anaheim concluded yesterday, and the beginning of bracket play would decide which of the 16 qualified teams would make it to the top six at the tournament. Both eUnited and FaZe Clan were potential contenders for the trophy, and their meeting in the elimination bracket was an unexpected feature match at the end of the night.
ANAHEIM, CA
How to watch the Call of Duty League 2022

The Call of Duty League is back for a third season in 2022, and for a third consecutive season, the league has altered its format. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major force behind many of the changes to the CDL over the past two seasons. And while LAN events are scheduled to take place throughout the 2022 season, the CDL plans to continue heavily using online matches as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Can you play solo in Lost Ark?

Thousands of players are enjoying Lost Ark, the newest MMO dominating the gaming scene that offers a new exciting world to explore. Players can create a unique character to match their playstyle or to fill a role in their group. But you also have the option to enjoy Lost Ark alone, although it might be a different experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Here is the Lost Ark class tier list for PvE gameplay

Lost Ark‘s western release has finally arrived, and many people are scrambling to find out which class will be the best choice for their respective characters as they traverse the beautiful and expansive world of Arkasia. The game provides multiple choices and varying styles to pick from, but there are classes that will be more effective in a PvE setting alongside some teammates.
VIDEO GAMES
Sources: New York Subliners targeting Royalty to replace Neptune

The New York Subliners are targeting veteran Call of Duty player Royalty to replace Neptune in their Call of Duty League starting lineup after an 0-2 start to the season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. According to sources, the Subliners reached out to Royalty before the Kickoff Classic in an...
VIDEO GAMES

