RNG return to LPL with win over Top Esports

For years, Ricki Ortiz had worked to establish herself as one of the most dominant esports athletes in a field of intense competitors. The fighting game pro posted regular top 10 finishes at some of the world’s most intense tournaments while becoming instrumental in helping players obtain fair compensation. But, when she came out as a trans woman nearly a decade ago, she immediately noticed a shift in how she was perceived. Instead of praising, or criticizing, her gameplay, people would comment on her physical appearance. “I did all of this groundwork, all these years, with my career,” Ortiz recalls thinking at the time in a recent video call with Refinery29. “But now it means nothing because I look and I am a woman? I don't get it.”

