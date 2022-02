Boston is one of the handful of cities that has been housing the "Van Gogh Immersive Experience." If you haven't attended yet, well then time your time to "Gogh" is now. Is the Van Gogh experience for everyone? In my opinion, no. Without spoiling any of the experience, I will say that attending this experience is about the senses. You are surrounded by the sound and art and not everyone can appreciate that.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO