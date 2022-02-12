ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Houston, Dana Holgorsen Agree to Multi-Year Extension

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. According to a report from Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic, the Houston Cougars are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars finished with a 12–2 record this past season, which...

www.sanluisobispo.com

