ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog poo is so full of nutrients, it’s actually harming nature reserves

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKXJY_0eCn7pQN00

GHENT, Belgium ( StudyFinds .org ) — Dog feces and urine could be damaging nature reserves because of how many nutrients they carry. A surprising new study reveals that a dog’s waste contains so much nitrogen and phosphorus, it’s actually beyond the legal limits for fertilization!

While dog owners typically know to pick up after their dogs in cities, researchers in Belgium say many people often assume their pets have free rein on country walks. Now, scientists have discovered man’s best friend might not be as helpful in “fertilizing” nature as people may think. The team recommends people walking their dogs in green spaces should continue to pick up after their pooch.

Dog or coyote? DNA results to identify mysterious animal

“We were surprised by how high nutrient inputs from dogs could be. Atmospheric nitrogen inputs from agriculture, industry and traffic rightfully receive a lot of policy attention, but dogs are entirely neglected in this respect,” says lead author Professor Pieter De Frenne of Ghent University in a media release .

The team recorded the number of dogs visiting four nature reserves close to the city of Ghent in Belgium over an 18-month period during their study. Then, they modeled different scenarios based on the concentration of nutrients found in dog urine and feces.

Each year, the study finds dog feces and urine add an average of 24 pounds of nitrogen and 11 pounds of phosphorus per hectare (about 2.5 acres) to nature reserves. For comparison, the total level of nitrogen added to soils across Europe from fossil fuel emissions and agriculture ranges from 11 to 55 pounds per hectare.

Picking up after your dog gets rid of nearly all phosphorus

Some of the scenarios looked at whether keeping dogs on a leash or picking up after them would make a difference. However, even on a leash, dogs fertilized small areas around paths, adding 385 pounds of nitrogen and 160 pounds of phosphorus per hcectare every year.

“In our scenario where all dogs were kept on leashes, we found that in these concentrated areas around paths, nutrient inputs of both nitrogen and phosphorus exceeded legal limits for fertilization of agricultural land. Which is quite staggering as our study concerned nature reserves!” Prof. De Frenne says.

Getting owners to keep their dogs on a leash and pick up their “number twos” reduced fertilization levels by 56 percent for nitrogen and 97 percent for phosphorus. This is because both feces and urine contain nitrogen, whereas nearly all of the phosphorus comes from dog poo.

Adding nutrients to nature reserves might sound beneficial, but in reality, it only helps certain species who then outcompete others.

“In many nature reserves, the management is specifically directed towards lowering soil nutrient levels to enhance plant and animal biodiversity. This can be done through methods like mowing and hay removal,” Prof. De Frenne explains.

“Our findings suggest that the currently neglected inputs of dogs in nature reserves could delay restoration goals.”

Dog or coyote? DNA results to identify mysterious animal

Researchers say they can improve their data by recording breeds of dogs, as well as their size, weight, and the number of times they go to the bathroom. Geo-referencing dog feces and urine locations could also help identify fertilization hotspots.

The findings appear in the British Ecological Society journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence .

South West News Service writer Tom Campbell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman hits person with car in front of officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman after they saw her hit a person with a vehicle. Irma Ahmetovic, 26, was arrested after officers saw her hit someone with a vehicle after the two got into a fight. On Feb. 13 at about 3:13 p.m., officers were called to Barrington Park Apartments at […]
MOBILE, AL
Parade

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? Experts Debunk Each Cause of Incessant Paw-Licking

Dogs do a lot of silly things but even though some of their behavior doesn’t seem all that explainable, frequently licking of the paws might be a sign of a potential medical condition. Of course, all dogs will lick their paws at some point or another, but if your pet is licking excessively, there could be a handful (paw-ful?) of reasons that might cause this behavior.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Reserves#Dog Feces#Nutrients#Biodiversity#Ghent University
Phys.org

Dog feces and urine could be harming nature reserves, according to new study

New research finds that dogs being walked in nature reserves contribute a significant amount of nutrients to the environment through their feces and urine, which researchers warn could negatively impact local biodiversity. The research is published in the British Ecological Society journal, Ecological Solutions and Evidence. Significant levels of fertilization.
ANIMALS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Do dogs naturally hate cats?

A: There are plenty of myths about our dogs. We turned to the American Kennel Club to help sort fact from fiction. Myth: Dogs and cats are enemies. Movies and television have pitted dogs and cats against each other as natural enemies. But they don't hate each other at all. Especially if raised together from young ages, dogs and cats can peacefully coexist and even become companions. If you have a dog and want to add a cat to your home, make sure your dog breed is compatible with cats. In some dog breeds, the sight of a small animal can trigger their hunting instinct. Let them sniff each other out and give them time to get familiar with each other.
PETS
Mother Jones

Your Best Friend’s Poop Is Harmful to Nature

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Dog feces and urine are being deposited in nature reserves in such quantities that it is likely to be damaging wildlife, according to a new study. The analysis found that the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Pets
New Scientist

Dog waste may harm nature reserve biodiversity by fertilising the soil

Taking your dog for a walk in a nature reserve could harm biodiversity because its faeces and urine bring in excess nitrogen and phosphorus to the ecosystem. While the effects of dogs on wildlife, through disease transmission and disturbance, have been well-studied, little is known about the impact of their waste.
ANIMALS
BBC

Caerphilly: Dog poo on rugby youth's face

An eight-year-old rugby player was left with dog poo on his face during training. Jake was warming up with his club in Caerphilly county when his father Ben noticed something on his face. Ben, who also coaches the team, said it was "just lucky" the dog mess did not go...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Dog feces can harm the environment and disrupt ecosystems

New research led by Ghent University has found that when dogs are walked in nature, they contribute a substantial amount of nutrients to the environment through their feces and urine. This has a negative impact on local biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. The researchers examined four nature reserves around the city...
ANIMALS
InspireMore

Rescuers Rush To Help Endangered Sea Turtle Who Ingested A 92-Inch Balloon String.

Members of the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary are no strangers to rescuing turtles, but even they hadn’t seen anything quite like this before. In November 2021, they rescued an endangered sea turtle who was discovered on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The poor creature was cold-stunned, and upon closer inspection, they realized it had ingested a balloon string that was still inside its body.
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Most popular dog breeds have been revealed

The most popular dog breeds have been revealed - and we’re not surprised to see who came out on top. Retrievers (labrador) have been found to be the UK’s favourite dog breed with 39,905 registrations in 2020, according to money.co.uk. Following closing behind, and crowned the ‘dog breed...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
One Green Planet

Dog Thrown From Moving Car Can’t Understand Why His Family Left Him

Each year, an estimated 3.3 million dogs are surrendered to shelters or taken off the streets in the U.S. alone. It’s a staggering number and doesn’t even account for dogs who live their lives as strays and never make it into a shelter or rescue. Some people have...
PETS
tatler.com

Her Majesty welcomes a new furry friend

When Her Majesty turned 18, she was given her first puppy, named Susan, by her parents. So adored was the Queen’s first canine friend that the then 21-year-old princess took Susan along with her and Philip on their honeymoon in 1947. According to Marie Claire, Her Majesty has now...
ANIMALS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy