ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnEUc_0eCn7XjP00

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, February 12.

The updated policy is said to be based on “local trends and conditions,” according to Universal.

As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report, the state had a positivity rate of 18 percent.

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, per the resort’s online safety guidelines.

Proof of vaccination was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills or muscle pain among other health conditions.

As of February 12, guests who have not been vaccinated will be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces, according to Universal’s latest safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando Resort#F L#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Hilton family enjoys wintry weekend

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) – One family in Hilton is making the most of this wintry weekend while it lasts. The Yeager family says they’re “Making memories faster than the grass will grow.” The Yeager family says as they’re enjoying this weekend before the snow melts which is to be expected this upcoming week. Stephanie Yeager […]
HILTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News 8 WROC

Espresso’s popularity is booming. Now is a great time to learn how to make the perfect cup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’ve already bought yourself a fancy espresso machine or you’re still in the market for one, making the perfect espresso isn’t just about equipment. The beans you use, preparation and method are all just as important.  Learning how to make the perfect espresso is a […]
DRINKS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy