Gronk on Tom Brady’s retirement: ‘I think he’s going to come back in a couple years’

It took all of six days for Tom Brady to sow seeds of doubt, implying his retirement may only be temporary. “ You never say never ,” said Brady on the possibility of returning to the sport he dominated for 22 years. “I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

In most cases, the idea of a 44-year-old coming out of retirement would be patently ridiculous, but not when that 44-year-old is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, a genetic anomaly who’s made a career out of defying expectations. Brady quietly enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2021, leading the league in both touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316, a career-high and third-most in NFL history) while finishing runner-up to Aaron Rodgers in MVP voting.

Many in the media have taken to speculating on Brady’s future, including Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who posits that if the GOAT does attempt a comeback, it won’t be with the Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion already has an open invitation to join the Saints with Cameron Jordan campaigning for Brady to join him in New Orleans. Speaking with USA Today , Rob Gronkowski expressed similar skepticism, believing Brady’s return is a matter of when, not if.

“The guy can play at any age,” said Gronk of his longtime teammate. “If he’s 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast.”

An impending free agent, Gronkowski will have to address his own future in the coming weeks, with retirement a distinct possibility. The 32-year-old reportedly wouldn’t mind playing with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and could receive interest from his hometown Bills, who pursued him during last year’s free agency.

