Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday “FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM”

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Snow and blowing snow will cause briefly low visibility. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will continue through Wednesday. These winds will cause very cold wind chills and blowing snow with briefly low visibility. The coldest wind chills and lowest visibility will be in the Bering Strait. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO