Reporter Update: SUV Crashes Into Oakmont Bakery

By 1 hour ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-known bakery in the Pittsburgh region got an...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Slams Headfirst Into Oakmont Bakery, Narrowly Misses Hitting 3 Working Employees

OAKMONT (KDKA) — Overnight, a car hopped the curb, crashing head-first into a well-known local business. It was a chaotic scene overnight as the walls came crashing in on Oakmont Bakery. Three employees were working and just narrowly escaped danger. A staple of the community — the unexpected struck Oakmont Bakery overnight. See Bryant Reed’s live report from 7 a.m. “Our manager said that the roof fell in the bakery, and we’re like it’s a brand-new building, the roof couldn’t have fallen in,” said Marc Serrao, the owner of Oakmont Bakery. “By the time we got here, we realized a roof had fallen in the...
OAKMONT, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oakmont Bakery workers uninjured, business mostly normal after SUV crashes through wall

The only obvious signs that this was not a regular Saturday morning at Oakmont Bakery were the glaringly empty paczki shelf inside and the pile of bricks along the back wall. This is what good fortune looks like less than 12 hours after an SUV crashed through the wall of the bakery's kitchen, where a dozen bakers were inches away from the impact.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont Bakery pumping out pastries with help from businesses after wreck damages building

Baking is back to full capacity at Oakmont Bakery after a vehicle crashed into the building late Friday night. Several local companies made quick work of repairing damage — and local competitors offered use of their ovens. “The owners of Bethel Bakery, Prantl’s Bakery and Pastries A-La-Carte reached out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Car crashes into creek in Penn Hills; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported when a car veered off Hulton Road in Penn Hills early Monday and came to rest in a creek, according to an Allegheny County dispatcher. The single-car crash on the 800 block of Hulton Road was reported at 5:50 a.m., the dispatcher said. The car reportedly...
PENN HILLS, PA
Daily Voice

SUV Crashes Into Side Of Home In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police and EMS are on the scene of a crash in McKeesport. Just before 1:30, police were called to 2500 block of Walnut Street when an SUV crashed into the side of a home. According to the person living at the home, a dad was teaching...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Uber Driver’s Body Had Gunshot Wound

By: Briana Smith and Meghan Schiller/KDKA-TV  PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Uber driver found dead in Monroeville over the weekend was shot, Allegheny County Police said. The body of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville. Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home after driving around Uber fares on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police) Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street on Saturday morning, just hours before her body was found in Monroeville. Allegheny County police are leading the investigation into...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two hurt when vehicle crashes into sign in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a sign in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. near the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Frankstown Avenue, right at the Kingsley Association. There was no immediate update...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family Able To Safely Escape Minivan After It Catches Fire On Parkway East

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a hard-to-miss scene on the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon after a minivan caught fire. The family inside of the vehicle was unharmed and able to get out of the minivan as it caught fire. The owner said it’s a pretty old car and has a lot of miles. A gas leak inside the engine block is what set the car on fire. “We’re safe, we’re grateful to those people who came and helped us today,” said Forest Moore. Moore said that family members were able to come to pick them up after their car went up in flames.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

East End Brewing And East End Chewing Coming To The South Hills

By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV SOUTH HILLS (KDKA) — There’s some good news for beer lovers and foodies in the South Hills. A popular brewery from Pittsburgh’s East End is setting up shop in another location: 651 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. East End Brewing founder Scott Smith announced the plans for developing a taproom in Mt. Lebanon’s business district along Route 19 on Sunday. While it won’t be a full-out brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers and ciders among other types of drinks. East End Chewing, a dining offshoot of East End Brewing created during the pandemic, also will open at this location. Smith said development will take some time, not giving a projected open date, but added that people should expect pop-up events will be occurring in the coming months. “But we’re really excited to be able to do it, and bring everything we’ve built and learned in the East End of town, to make a space in the South Hills where everyone can feel welcome,” Smith, a resident of Mt. Lebanon, said. All brewing will still happen in Larimer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills used car dealership scammed customers, AG Josh Shapiro says

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday he is taking legal action against two Pennsylvania car dealerships, including one in Penn Hills, that he said violated consumer protections laws. Shapiro said the Penn Hills dealership, Martino Motors at 536 Rodi Road, has been selling cars that are not “roadworthy.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former WPXI reporter Kimberly Easton dies at 56

Former WPXI-TV reporter Kimberly Easton is being remembered as both a consummate professional and a kind, loving person, following her death Monday at her home in Columbus, Ind. She was 56. Her death was attributed to a heart attack. Easton worked at WPXI in Pittsburgh from 2003 to 2010. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found in Monroeville is that of missing woman

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE:Christi Spicuzza suffered a single gunshot wound, Allegheny County police said Monday as they continued to investigate the woman's death. Homicide detectives said the official cause and manner of death would be released by the county medical examiner. "We are investigating this as a homicide, but...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man crushed to death by tractor, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced a man was killed Wednesday after being crushed by a tractor. Charles Strashensky, 88, of Middle Taylor, was replacing a hydraulic line on a front-end loader at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on Wednesday afternoon, Lees said. While he was underneath the tractor, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

