Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Big drives? It’s all in the hips

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and others need to step up performance if they are to have a legacy in the game. Six weeks into 2022, the only player who began the year among the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking to win a tournament is Viktor Hovland, who is currently No. 4. Guys who once appeared bulletproof to final-round pressure (Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy) now shoot themselves out of the hunt by making bogeys from the few fairways they do hit. Jordan Spieth, who returned none the worse for wear last February after battling swing woes for 3½ years, still hasn’t quite made it over the hump.

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO