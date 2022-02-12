ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Big drives? It’s all in the hips

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Chubbs Peterson was on to something. While the Happy Gilmore character was just...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tiger Woods: When will we see him return to golf?

As soon as word got out that Tiger Woods had been in a car crash, people started to wonder if he could ever play on TOUR again. Tiger, in an interview with Golf Digest, said that while his days of playing full time are over, he does hope to “click off a tournament here or there.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Showers in Scottsdale: Watch fans erupt as Sam Ryder makes an ace on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The forecast in Scottsdale did not call for showers, but the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale had them anyway in the third round of WM Phoenix Open on Saturday afternoon. Sam Ryder made an ace on the famed stadium hole from 124 yards with a wedge, immediately stirring the crowd into an absolute frenzy, roars echoing throughout the property for almost five minutes straight.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Charley Hoffman after PGA Tour rant: "I have some trash to clean up"

Charley Hoffman has taken to Instagram to claim he has "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour" despite going on the rampage late Friday night. In an extraordinary post after his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and in reference to a ruling he was not happy about on the 13th hole, Hoffman claimed there is "no accountability" on the Tour and "no protection" for the players.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hickory Daily Record

Golfer Eduardo Romero dead at 67; he took part in Greater Hickory Classic

Eduardo Romero, the Argentine golfer who won European Tour events over three decades, has died. He was 67. The tour announced Romero’s death on Monday, without giving any more details. Nicknamed “El Gato” (The Cat), Romero was best known for winning eight titles on the tour between 1989 and...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Instruction#Hips
Raleigh News & Observer

Time Passing Quickly For Nine Players, Making 2022 a Big Year

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and others need to step up performance if they are to have a legacy in the game. Six weeks into 2022, the only player who began the year among the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking to win a tournament is Viktor Hovland, who is currently No. 4. Guys who once appeared bulletproof to final-round pressure (Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy) now shoot themselves out of the hunt by making bogeys from the few fairways they do hit. Jordan Spieth, who returned none the worse for wear last February after battling swing woes for 3½ years, still hasn’t quite made it over the hump.
GOLF
Raleigh News & Observer

Sahith Theegala Becomes a Name to Remember After WM Phoenix Open

The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who is in this week's Genesis Invitational, nearly displaced some stars in the winner's circle on Sunday. The last three events on the PGA Tour have all produced first-time winners: Luke List at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tom Hoge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and now, Scottie Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Pretty dang cool’: Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan earns spot in Tiger Woods’ event after winning Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — How does a golfer who’s never played Riviera Country Club shoot a 5-under 66, with his only bogeys coming off three-putts, to win the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase, in the process earning a spot in the Genesis Invitational?. It’s simple. “I drove it...
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOX Sports

Hole-in-one sparks beer can shower at 'loudest hole in golf'

Golf has a reputation as a very buttoned-up sport. Be quiet when a golfer takes a shot, clap politely when the ball goes in the cup. On Saturday, the WM Phoenix Open provided an entirely different image, courtesy of "the loudest hole in golf," with a big assist from PGA golfer Sam Ryder.
PHOENIX, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Yes, you can be penalized in golf if your penalty drop goes back into the water

Charley Hoffman went on a tirade against the USGA and the PGA Tour on Feb. 11 after his second round in the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Hoffman said the USGA was an organization of amateurs who created the Rules of Golf, and he fumed that the PGA Tour did nothing to help him avoid a one-stroke penalty after he took a drop on the par-5 13th at TPC Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy