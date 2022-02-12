ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman has legs partially amputated due to COVID complications

By Nexstar Media Wire, Niko Clemmons
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Claire Bridges is facing the greatest challenge of her life.

Those who know the 20-year-old Florida woman say she makes everyone smile and lights up a room. But she recently underwent a major surgical procedure, and she’s now recovering in a hospital room at Tampa General Hospital.

Last week, doctors partially amputated both of her legs. COVID-19 complications forced doctors to make the decision.

Her dad said on Facebook that she’s had some rough days since. He said Bridges had a second surgery Tuesday, and has another scheduled for Wednesday.

Her roommate, Heather Valdes, said she is conscious and in good spirits.

“We were able to say hi, make jokes, she laughed as much as she could,” Valdes said. “I got butterflies, excited. And it was joy to be able to do that.”

Bridges’ coworkers at Grassroots Kava House are partnering with Vertical Ventures, a rock-climbing gym in St. Petersburg, for a fundraiser at the end of the month.

Climbing is one of Bridges’ favorite pastimes. Her friends say the fundraiser will make healing and resources easier to find.

“Once she gets her new legs we hope she continues her climbing journey and I know nothing will be able to stop Claire,” Valdes said.

The Climbing for Claire event is scheduled for Feb. 27 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Vertical Ventures. They are accepting donations.

Comments

john
2d ago

The Vaers report was just released monday, As of monday 1.1 mil have been effected strictly from the vax since Jan 1rst with many hospitals not reporting. Deaths, cancers. Myocarditis, heart attacks, permanently disabled and life threatening events to severe chronic allergic reactions. The cancer rate increased by 305 percent in the last 5 weeks. The next 1 and 2 years the vaxxee will have developed cancers in staggering numbers as the immune cannot fight the cancer cells, we all get cancer cells up to several times in our lifetime a good immune is necessary and the vaccinated severely jeopardised their immune systems permanently

Reply(13)
41
Roar
2d ago

Well she did have congenital heart condition which made her at a higher risk from healthy person. I think it’s small to blame the virus shot , she was compromised already

Reply(3)
12
STACEY SCHWAMBERGER
2d ago

so now covid causes leg amputations, I will bet the farm and everything I have it was the jab that led to her legs being removed.

Reply(19)
25
 

Saint Francis emergency department reopens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, Thomas Health Systems reopened the emergency department at Saint Francis hospital. The department had been idled in 2016, but Thomas Health leaders say the need for emergency care in the Charleston area has grown. The ER is meant to help during peak times from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
Man wanted for ‘dangerous’ drugs in Ohio arrested

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with a full extradition warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio has been arrested. On Feb. 12, the Milton Police Department says an officer stopped a car for speeding. When the car was stopped, the man in the car was identified as Ricky Stevens, of Huntington. Stevens was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
