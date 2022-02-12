ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, Feb. 12.

The updated policy is said to be based on “local trends and conditions,” according to Universal.

As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report , the state had a positivity rate of 18%.

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, per the resort’s online safety guidelines .

Proof of vaccination was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills or muscle pain among other health conditions.

As of Feb. 12, guests who have not been vaccinated will be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces, according to Universal’s latest safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

