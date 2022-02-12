Troubled nuke plant could end up costing operator more $$$

“Grand Gulf has been a bad apple since the late 1970s,” said Logan Burke, head of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate .

Entergy customers could be due refunds in a current dispute between the utility and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

What began as a probe into accounting practices has grown into a probe of the plant over tax moves, executive pay and overall performance of the plant in the general.

As much as a billion dollars in refunds could be due Entergy customers as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FERC, fully decides for regulators.

FERC has already hit Entergy with $422-million in refunds, plus interest in one decision rendered by a judge.

According to the paper, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans customers along with ratepayers in Mississippi and Arkansas could be owed refunds.

The heart of the issue is Grand Gulf’s status as a stand-alone nuclear power provider.

The three main complaints lodged against the operators of Grand Gulf are accusations of violating accounting rules, overbilling dealing with Entergy’s sale of Grand Gulf and its leaseback.

Everything revolves around alleged over charging by the utility and that it charged more in taxes than the utility was actually paying.

There are scores of other complaints about Grand Gulf with new filings coming almost weekly.

Other allegations allege company executives received high wages and payouts while passing the bill to ratepayers.

This includes charges to ratepayers for travel by private jets, lobbying costs, dues to energy associations and advertising—all of which are supposed to be paid for by the company.

Meanwhile, Grand Gulf continues to operate as the lowest operating, least reliable nuclear plant in the nation.

Costs of running Grand Gulf at less than peak efficiency has resulted in higher costs for power passed along to consumers.

Entergy counters the allegations saying they operate “in the best interest of our customers and support the low rates we are able to deliver,” according to David Freese, Entergy Spokesperson. “It’s also important to note that lobbying and image advertising are not included in the bills that customers pay,” Freese said.

This is just latest in the ongoing saga of a nuclear power plant that was initially estimated to cost $1.2-billion, ended up costing closer to $3-billion and when it went on line sold power for ten cents more per kilowatt hour than the market rate of three cents.

The current imbroglio caused Logan Burke to say: “The costs to run it are going up, benefits from running it are going down, and customers are kind of stuck paying for this thing.”