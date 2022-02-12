ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Donated statues in Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island hit by vandalism

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDdG3_0eCn5kBY00

A donated concrete pirate statue at Fay Bainbridge Park was vandalized last weekend. In a separate incident last month, a beloved bench and statue of a child reading donated to the Poulsbo Library was stolen.

Dan Hamlin, park services director with the Bainbridge Island Metropolitan Park District, said people staying at Fay Bainbridge Park’s campground heard noise connected to the incident early in the morning Feb. 5. The statue’s ankles and arms were broken and a parrot that sat on the pirate's shoulder was stolen, he said.

“We don’t know if they were trying to steal it or vandalize it, but they broke it up and busted it up,” Hamlin said. “We’re trying to decide if we’re going to replace it or not.”

The donor wanted to help replace the piece and some in the community had also reached out to help as well, Hamlin said: “We’re trying to decide if that’s a good idea or not now that it might seem like it’s a challenge to somebody, but more than likely we’re going to be replacing it.”

The piece was donated to the park district in 2018 along with the park's pirate ship play structure. Hamlin estimated that the vandalized statue was worth about $2,000.

“If anybody has info, they can contact (Bainbridge Island police),” he said. “Somebody’s probably out there bragging about it.”

In Poulsbo, a donated bench and a statue of a child reading, which once sat outside Kitsap Regional Library’s Poulsbo branch, was stolen last month. KRL spokeswoman Jeannie Allen confirmed that the bench, which she said was beloved and a favorite spot for many children, was noted missing on Jan. 18.

After staff checked with KRL’s facilities team to make sure it wasn’t removed for a legitimate reason, a report was filed with Poulsbo police. Staff last remember seeing the bench on Jan. 15, Allen said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concrete, WA
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Poulsbo, WA
Crime & Safety
Bainbridge Island, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Poulsbo, WA
The Hill

The Memo: Horizon darkens for Biden on Ukraine

President Biden is facing an intensifying crisis in Ukraine without any good options. A Russian invasion of its neighboring state could come any day now. If that happens, it will pitch Europe into its biggest crisis in decades, hit international financial markets and reverberate through domestic politics in Washington. Biden...
POLITICS
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington State Ferries#Statues#The Poulsbo Library#Krl
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

1K+
Followers
526
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy