ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Authorities search for missing Cullman County woman

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkb4q_0eCn1e2200

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A woman has been missing since Friday afternoon, and authorities are working to find her.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said Brianna Lancaster was last seen around 1 p.m. on County Road 1114. She was last seen wearing what authorities described as a multi-colored light long sleeve shirt and multi-colored leggings.

FBI searching for man accused of eight bank robberies in Alabama, Tennessee

Anyone with information on Lancaster’s location should call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man wanted in assault of Opelika police officer found in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station, Alabama driver wanted for injuring an Opelika police officer with his vehicle on Feb. 2 is in custody, according to Opelika’s Police Chief.  Sunday, Feb. 13, Jarren Allen, 33, was captured in Troup County, Georgia, on several charges. The Troup County Sheriff‘s Office will release additional details […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

4-year-old shot in Mobile

UPDATE (2/14 4:56 p.m.): The boy is no longer in the hospital and is at home recovering. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-old boy was shot outside a Mobile apartment complex Sunday night. Mobile Police found the victim at Springhill Hospital just before 9 p.m., Feb. 13. The boy had been outside Seabreeze Apartments with […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD: Vehicle chase leads to Single-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers confirmed a car chase led to a single-vehicle crash Monday night. After crashing the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. A woman in the passenger seat was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Shawnee Street […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman charged in death of 4-year-old out on bail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy is out on bond.  Yolanda Coale posted bail on Feb. 12 after she was charged with aggravated child abuse when 4-year-old King Lyons was found dead in her care. First responders were called to a home at Jacob Drive for a […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#County Road#Whnt
WKRG News 5

Man cut with broken bottle: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested one man after he allegedly cut a man using a broken bottle Saturday night. Antonio Gonzalez, 30, was arrested after officers were called to Ridgewood Acres Mobile Home Park for a report of one person injured. When officers arrived at 10:35 p.m., they found one man had been […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman hits person with car in front of officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman after they saw her hit a person with a vehicle. Irma Ahmetovic, 26, was arrested after officers saw her hit someone with a vehicle after the two got into a fight. On Feb. 13 at about 3:13 p.m., officers were called to Barrington Park Apartments at […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Body of missing Etowah County man found in wooded area

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of an Etowah County man who has been missing since February 3 was found Saturday in a wooded area. The body of Timothy Brandon Brady was discovered by a searcher in a wooded area close to where investigators and search crews have been focusing their efforts. The Etowah […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shock after human remains found in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia man says the wooded area where investigators found human remains is a popular dumping spot. Police discovered the remains in a wooded area on Cherokee Street early Sunday. Officials say the human remains could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman, who went missing in October. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
WKRG News 5

2 killed, 1 injured at shooting in Niceville

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police are investigating a shooting where two people were killed and another was injured.  On Feb. 11, at about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at 118 John Sims Parkway. When officers arrived, they found one man with several gunshot wounds. He died on scene, according […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 dogs dead after house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue are investigating a housefire that killed two dogs.  Firefighters were called to a housefire at 5109 Olivedale Drive. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the eaves.  Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 15 to 20 minutes, and rescue […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Niceville police chief gives update on double homicide

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police Department (NPD) along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are investigating a double homicide on Friday, Feb. 11. Brandon James of Tallahassee and unidentified victims were found shot Friday night in two different locations. The first was found in a […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy