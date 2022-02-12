Authorities search for missing Cullman County woman
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A woman has been missing since Friday afternoon, and authorities are working to find her.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said Brianna Lancaster was last seen around 1 p.m. on County Road 1114. She was last seen wearing what authorities described as a multi-colored light long sleeve shirt and multi-colored leggings.
Anyone with information on Lancaster's location should call the Cullman County Sheriff's Office at (256) 734-0342.
