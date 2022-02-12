ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals: Critical incident stood down

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical incident declared by a hospital trust amid "exceptionally high levels of demand" has ended. On Friday, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said its hospitals had been experiencing a "prolonged and intense...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Derriford Hospital: Covid-19 at 'peak' in maternity ward

Levels of Covid-19 in a maternity ward have reached "an absolute peak" in recent weeks. An average of 50% of women at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth had Covid-19 on any one day, a council meeting heard. The hospital trust told Plymouth City Council part of the reason was fewer pregnant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NI hospitals miss emergency targets for one in eight

More than one in eight patients in Northern Ireland had to wait 12 hours or longer in emergency departments in December, figures show. The government's target is for patients to wait no more than 12 hours. But Department of Health (DoH) figures show that out of 58,791 emergency attendances in...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Shrewsbury#Hospital Trust#The Hospitals#Sath Rrb#Covid#Bbc West Midlands#Twitter#Instagram
BBC

Shropshire hospital pressures 'a risk to life'

Pressures on a hospital trust have been branded "a risk to life" after critical incident status was declared last week, with major delays for patients needing treatment. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was unable to provide priority services on Friday amid "exceptionally high levels of demand". Pressure group...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following an assault yesterday evening.A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.https://t.co/a0iDc2UiQs— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) February 13, 2022A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.” Read More First person in UK dies from new Lassa fever outbreakPrince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Ukraine news: US to evacuate embassy and Britons told to leave
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
BBC

Rape charge after man attacked in Bolton town centre

A man has been charged with raping a man in a town centre. The attack happened behind a pub in Deansgate, Bolton, in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said. A 24-year-old man from Bolton has been charged with four counts of rape of a man aged 16 or over and one count of common assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

My toddler died after swallowing a button battery

The family of 17-month-old Hugh McMahon say he died after swallowing a button battery from a children's toy. His father, also called Hugh McMahon, recalls the last time he put his son to bed. It was Christmas Eve and Hugh had arrived at his home in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, laden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH

