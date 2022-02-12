Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals: Critical incident stood down

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following an assault yesterday evening.A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.https://t.co/a0iDc2UiQs— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) February 13, 2022A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.” Read More First person in UK dies from new Lassa fever outbreakPrince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Ukraine news: US to evacuate embassy and Britons told to leave

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO