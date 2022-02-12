New for 2022: Empire State Greys

As you’ll recall, in late October seven teams left the Expedition League to form a new summer-collegiate circuit, the Independence League. The seven teams: Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Casper Horseheads (Casper, WY), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD) & Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, NE). Five Expedition League teams, all owned or co-owned and operated by league founders Steve Wagner (league president) and Connie Wagner, remained in the circuit. There was a little drama during the end of the 2021 season in Butte involved the Wagner-owned Mining City Tommyknockers, with the league lineup now at four teams for 2022. Here’s our story. Since then both leagues have expanded: the Expedition League to Laramie, WY, and the Expedition League to Grand Forks, ND.

