New for 2022: Empire State Greys

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 2 days ago

In 2021 the Houston Apollos served as a travel team in the MLB Partner League American Association to fill out an uneven schedule, a situation rectified by the addition of an Oconomowoc (WI) team in 2022. An independent league supporting a travel team is not unusual–in fact, the Frontier League sported...

Axios Denver

University of Denver sends 8 athletes to Winter Olympics

The University of Denver ranks among the country's top schools for sending current, former and incoming student athletes to the 2022 Winter Games. By the numbers: Eight athletes with DU connections are competing this year, including six skiers and two hockey players. The university ties Dartmouth College for sixth-most athletes...
Expedition League sues Independence League defectors, seeks damages

As you’ll recall, in late October seven teams left the Expedition League to form a new summer-collegiate circuit, the Independence League. The seven teams: Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Casper Horseheads (Casper, WY), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD) & Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, NE). Five Expedition League teams, all owned or co-owned and operated by league founders Steve Wagner (league president) and Connie Wagner, remained in the circuit. There was a little drama during the end of the 2021 season in Butte involved the Wagner-owned Mining City Tommyknockers, with the league lineup now at four teams for 2022. Here’s our story. Since then both leagues have expanded: the Expedition League to Laramie, WY, and the Expedition League to Grand Forks, ND.
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Dies At 58

A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 58. Calvin Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, has reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. The Compton, California native was a pitcher. He played...
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse guard Isis Young joins WNBA’s Connecticut Sun as color commentator

Former Syracuse women’s basketball guard Isis Young will join the Connecticut Sun’s broadcast team as a color commentator, the team announced Monday. Young, who spent three seasons at Syracuse (2016-19), will work alongside Brendan Glasheen (play-by-play announcer) and Terrika Foster-Brasby (sideline reporter) when the 2022 WNBA regular season kicks off in May.
localsyr.com

Skaneateles girls advance to state hockey championship

CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles girls hockey team defeated Section VI Champion Kenmore/Grand Island 4-1 on Saturday in the State Semifinals. Rebecca Cain got the scoring started for the Lakers, notching her 17th goal of the season in the first period. Skaneateles would tac on three more goals in the second. Avery Ide scored a pair of goals in the win for Skaneateles. Isabelle Wells stopped 13 shots, earning the win in net.
Community Policy