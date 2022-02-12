ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Embiid on Simmons: ‘Winning was not the biggest factor’

By Bob Grotz
Delaware County Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Ice pack on his swollen right wrist, Joel Embiid faced questions about the trade for James Harden, the end of the Ben Simmons era and nothing at all about the Sixers’ 100-87 win over the awful Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at Wells Fargo Center....

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers get honest on addition of James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets turned the basketball community on its side Thursday after pulling off a mega-deal with roughly 90 minutes to go until the trade deadline. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are heading to Brooklyn from the Sixers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
NBC Sports

Why Nash's Ben Simmons comments are a crucial mistake

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons finally has a new team, but the story around the mercurial three-time All-Star is apparently never going to change. Simmons hasn't debuted for the Brooklyn yet, and it's unclear when he will. But when Simmons eventually hits the floor, Nets head coach Steve Nash has already drawn a killer line in the sand.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Big Nets welcome to Ben Simmons and his fiancée

At every press conference where he introduces draft picks, free agents and players acquired in trade, Sean Marks opens his remarks by welcoming their families ... by name. It’s part of the culture the organization has tried to imbue. And then there’s what might be called the care packages...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Assesses Andre Drummond's Replacement Paul Reed

Many suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers found the best backup of Joel Embiid's career in Andre Drummond this past offseason. As the veteran big man was a full-time starter for roughly the last ten years, the Sixers were confident that Drummond was going to excel in a backup's role behind one of the NBA's most talented centers.
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Daryl Morey Welcomes James Harden To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday after the Sixers acquired the former MVP in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey posted Harden’s arrival on his social media accounts.  🏆 pic.twitter.com/hRhkJIfWNe — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) February 12, 2022 it’s a BEAUTIFUL day in Philadelphia! welcome, @JHarden13. 😁 pic.twitter.com/b9X6gfWC7y — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 12, 2022 The Sixers also got Paul Millsap in the deal and sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.  Even though Harden is now in Philadephia, he’s not playing in the Sixers’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Sixers
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Had Final 'Long Talk' With Ben Simmons Before Parting Ways

Doc Rivers' season full of praising Ben Simmons didn't end the way anybody expected. After defending the three-time All-Star countless times as questions loomed about Simmons' lack of shooting and even going as far as referring to Simmons as Philadelphia's "treasure," everything Rivers said was wiped out by a single comment following the Sixers' 2021 playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role with Nets?

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
fastphillysports.com

SIMMONS WON’T SHOOT FOR NETS EITHER: A CRAZY TIK-TOK VID!

Nets coach Steve Nash has no idea what he is in for when he gets crybaby Ben Simmons. “Ben does a thousand things on the basketball court. Shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. “He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball. So...
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Questions Ben Simmons' Priorities in Final Message

Joel Embiid checked out on Ben Simmons a long time ago. Before the 2021-2022 regular season started, Ben Simmons did everything in his power to get booted from practice as he didn't want to participate and could avoid publicly addressing reporters. Doc Rivers gave him exactly what he wanted when...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daryl Morey planning for Mike D'Antoni to take over for Doc Rivers?

Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston.
NBA
97.3 ESPN

How Will James Harden Fit With the Sixers Roster?

The Sixers won their first game since the James Harden trade, even though he did not step on the floor on Friday night. They will host Cleveland on Saturday, also without the services of their newly acquired superstar. However, you can expect to see 'The Beard' soon. The team is...
NBA
thelines.com

What Does James Harden, Ben Simmons Trade Mean For 76ers, Nets Futures?

The deal everyone has been anticipating for months finally came to fruition in the NBA. The Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that essentially saw one disgruntled star swapped for another — the Nets receive a package centered around Ben Simmons. Did the James Harden trade move the teams’ respective NBA futures markets?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy