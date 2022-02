PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot 19 times on Monday night in Philadelphia’s Stenton neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue. Police say there were at least two guns used during the shooting with more than 35 shots fired. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his arms, legs, back, and buttocks. Officers tell Eyewitness News they do have some surveillance video of the incident. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO