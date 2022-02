As ASAP Rocky and Rihanna step out in NYC to confirm their pregnancy, we take a look at their ages in 2022 and a timeline of their relationship. A snowy Monday in New York City seemed the perfect opportunity for music stars ASAP Rocky and Rihanna to confirm the news that they are expecting a baby together. Rihanna stepped out in the snow on 31 January, 2022, displaying a baby bump. Rumours about a potential pregnancy were floating around the internet back in November 2021 after Rihanna was honoured as a National Hero of Barbados. Although Rihanna shut down such rumours at the time, it appears now that the fans were onto something.

