Lee County, FL

Florida deputy charged after arresting someone to get sexual favors, Paris vacation, sheriff says

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing charges that he conspired to arrest an innocent person on drug charges in exchange for sexual favors and a trip to Paris.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Friday that Deputy Niko Irizarry had been fired and charged with falsifying an official document.

Investigators said Charles Custodio, 37, had a vendetta against the victim and promised Irizarry he would provide the trip and would arrange for the sex if he made the arrest.

Custodio then had a third man, Scott Snider, pose as a real estate agent and plant drugs in the person’s car.

Investigators say Irizarry then performed a traffic stop and arrested the victim on drug charges.

