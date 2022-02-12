Florida deputy charged after arresting someone to get sexual favors, Paris vacation, sheriff says
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing charges that he conspired to arrest an innocent person on drug charges in exchange for sexual favors and a trip to Paris.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Friday that Deputy Niko Irizarry had been fired and charged with falsifying an official document.‘I drank a little too much’: Unruly passenger placed in chokehold before takeoff
Investigators said Charles Custodio, 37, had a vendetta against the victim and promised Irizarry he would provide the trip and would arrange for the sex if he made the arrest.
Custodio then had a third man, Scott Snider, pose as a real estate agent and plant drugs in the person’s car.
Investigators say Irizarry then performed a traffic stop and arrested the victim on drug charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0