Virtual Open House │ Feb 16

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Feb. 15, to attend a research and scholarship open house, titled Research Speed Collaborating, in the Harper Center Ballroom. The event will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. (CST), 2 to 4:30 p.m. (MST), and will feature an exciting group of colleagues discussing their research areas and possible collaborative projects. A Zoom link will be available for Phoenix participants. Please see the attached flyer for more details and to RSVP for the event. Appetizers and drinks will be provided.
Comments / 0