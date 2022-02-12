Virtual Open House │ Feb 16

Our Exploratory Preference Form is now available for students and families to complete to submit top three preferences for potential exploratory classes for the 2022-2023 school year. While we make every effort to enroll students into one of their top preferences, enrollment, budget and staffing shifts impact changes in scheduling as we move through the next months of planning for next school year. Students are able to preview potential exploratory classes and fill out the form during advisory on February 14th, 18th and 28th – and the link is posted on the Aki Website and sent out today via email: Aki 2022-23 Exploratory Preference Form. We will take the most recent submission once the form closes on March 4th. For frequently asked questions, please see below.

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO