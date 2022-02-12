ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy. ”. Police set up checkpoints into...

