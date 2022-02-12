ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.

Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.

Michael Keane celebrates after scoring Everton’s second at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.

Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on dominant opening periods in the shock FA Cup exit – on penalties – to Middlesbrough and Tuesday’s trip to rock-bottom Burnley.

On Saturday, Jadon Sancho again put United ahead at half-time but they were far less assured against the Saints, who left with a point after Adams lashed home just days on from his winner at Tottenham.

Che Adams, right, and Romain Perraud celebrate at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off a Watford side yet to score a goal under new manager Roy Hodgson.

In a game of few chances, Maupay volleyed past Ben Foster just before the break to give the Seagulls a deserved advantage before Webster poked the ball home 10 minutes from time to make it 2-0.

Neal Maupay scored for Brighton in their clash against Watford (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen was introduced to the Brentford fans after signing for the Bees (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

On this evidence that first appearance cannot come too soon after a bore draw crying out for someone of Erikson’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight defeats to leave Palace still searching for their first league win of 2022.

