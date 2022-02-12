Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn

Ryan Colclough scored the only goal as Altrincham claimed a first win in 15 games with a 1-0 victory over King’s Lynn in the National League.

There was an early blow for Altrincham as on-loan forward Chris Conn-Clarke was taken off on a stretcher after 15 minutes but they had a chance to take the lead just after the half-hour mark as Josh Coulson was deemed to have handled in the box.

Dan Mooney’s spot-kick was saved by Paul Jones but Alty eventually took the lead in first-half stoppage-time, with Colclough finishing a smart move.

King’s Lynn were better in the second half and saw two headers go wide around the hour mark, while Colclough and Matty Kosylo brought saves from Jones as Altrincham held on for a first victory since November.

