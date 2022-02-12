ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scale it back.’ Black Rock development plan is too big for neighbors, officials

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
More than 100 protestors made their voice heard Saturday in Bridgeport regarding plans for a major development in Black Rock.

They tell News 12 this location is the gateway to their beautiful, historic coastal community, and that the "height and mass" of the proposed development would overwhelm the neighborhood.

The large gathering -- in what is typically a quiet enclave bordering Fairfield -- is where residents are very protective of the generally peaceful ambiance.

The development calls for a five-story 52-unit apartment complex with two retail spaces on the vacant lot at the corner of Courtland and Fairfield avenues. The gatekeepers say they're not against development, they just don't want the one planned for their area.

"I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore,” said Donna Curran of the Friends of Black Rock 2022 group. “"I am tired of out-of-state developers coming into our community and bringing us substandard, second-rate projects and thinking they'll get passed here. Why do we as residents have to put up with this?!"

Bridgeport City Council member Matt McCarthy adds, "Too many units, and it's the congestion. The parking is just gonna' be a very big issue here. Parking is already tough around Black Rock and this is just going to add to it."

News 12 has reached out to the developer for further comment.

A virtual public hearing is planned for Monday, Feb. 28th at 6:30 p.m.

