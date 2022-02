Why does Westmoreland County have so much trouble with the people enforcing the rules playing by them?. For years, it was the sheriff’s office that was the problem. There were times that multiple leaders in the department were charged with crimes or on suspension or both all at the same time, not the least of which was the guy elected to do the job, Jonathan Held. The former sheriff is still scheduled for trial in March on three felony counts of restricted activities-conflict of interest and one misdemeanor count of diversion of services.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO