Tennis

Tsitsipas rallies past qualifier to reach Rotterdam final

The State-Journal
 2 days ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied past a qualifier at the Rotterdam hard-court indoor tournament on Saturday to reach his first final since the French Open last June. Tsitsipas ended Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka’s run by...

www.state-journal.com

The State-Journal

American Pefok scores career-high 19th goal for Young Boys

American Jordan Pefok scored his career-high 19th goal, helping Young Boys beat visiting Basel 3-1 Sunday in the Swiss Super League. Pefok scored the game's final goal with a right-footed shot from just outside the 6-yard box in the 72nd minute after a mis-hit off a teammate's foot popped in front of him.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The State-Journal

CONCACAF's W Championship to qualify 4 teams for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF's new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico, the organization announced Monday. The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France.
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Team GB’s men edge Switzerland on final stone to close in on curling semi-finals

Bruce Mouat was thrilled to throw a perfect last stone and see off stubborn Switzerland 6-5, strengthening Team GB’s grip on a spot in the Olympic curling semi-finals.With three tricky games to come in the round-robin stage, Mouat’s rink have five of the six wins they need to guarantee a shot at a medal on Games debut.The fifth victory was the toughest yet and relied on the skip delivering a clutch last stone, chipping out a red Swiss stone to earn a vital victory.“We needed to come out and win that one to keep our hopes for the play-offs...
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Bruce Mouat ‘excited’ for Sweden clash as Team GB aim for curling semi-finals

Great Britain curling skip Bruce Mouat is braced for a Tuesday showdown with reigning world champion Niklas Edin as he looks to seal his side’s place in the men’s curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Mouat held his nerve to deliver the final stone match-winner to sink Switzerland 6-5 and secure his fourth straight win in the competition, keeping them second behind Edin’s unbeaten Swedes and on the brink of booking their top-four berth.Edin has won five world titles – including last year when he denied Mouat a first crown in Calgary – but is still seeking an elusive...
ESPN

Canada sets Olympic record, wins gold in women's team pursuit speedskating after Japanese skater falls on final turn

BEIJING -- Canada won speedskating gold in women's team pursuit Tuesday after a skater for defending Olympic champion Japan fell on the final turn. Japan appeared to be heading for a second straight gold medal in the event, holding a lead of about 0.3 seconds with a half lap to go. But the final athlete in the three-skater train, Nana Takagi, lost her balance and skidded into the padding coming through the final turn.
The State-Journal

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition's top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn't reached this stage since 2008-09.
Motorsport.com

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash

Bertelli was set to pilot a fourth Puma at the snow rally from 24-27 February, for what would have been his debut in the WRC's new Rally1 hybrid machinery. However, work commitments have forced the Italian to abandon plans a week out from the event. The semi-professional rally driver works in the fashion industry and the event clashes with Milan Fashion Week.
ESPN

Norway wins biathlon gold in four-man relay at Beijing Olympics; France holds on for silver, then Russia

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon on Tuesday. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov, who had been leading the race on the last leg, struggled at that final shooting stop. He used all three of his spare bullets and still needed to complete a penalty lap.
The State-Journal

Olympic Live: French pair breaks record, wins ice dance gold

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record to win the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang. The last figure skaters on the ice for the free...
The Independent

Italy’s Sofia Goggia battles through pain barrier to claim downhill silver

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won a remarkable silver medal in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Beijing just three weeks after partially tearing a knee ligament in a crash in Cortina.The reigning Olympic champion revealed she battled through the pain barrier to take second place, 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, with Goggia’s compatriot Nadia Delgado taking bronze.“The path to come here after the crash in Cortina was tough, but I had no room for doubts,” said Goggia. “I really did believe that I could make it, and this is why I did it.”Goggia established an...
Reuters

Speed skating-Norway, Japan seek to reprise glory in team pursuit

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norway and Japan will be seeking to repeat the golden glory they savoured four years ago when the men's and women's team pursuit titles are decided at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. They finished with the fastest times in the quarter-finals, with the Japan women's...
The State-Journal

US beats Germany, earns top seed in Olympics knockout round

BEIJING (AP) — The team in red, white and blue now has the easiest path to gold. The young United States men's hockey team held on to beat Germany 3-2 Sunday night, finishing the preliminary round unbeaten and clinching the top seed in the knockout round at the Olympics. The Americans move directly into the quarterfinals and next play the winner of the Germany-Slovakia game from the qualification round.
