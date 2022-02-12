Halo 5 Players Aren't Thrilled With New Halo Infinite Skins

A few months in, Halo Infinite has carved out a place in my regular gaming schedule. I had a lot to praise about the game in my original review, in which I wrote about the ways that this newest Halo nimbly walks the line between nostalgia for the earlier games and a fresh, modern core. I’ve been surprised that the multiplayer component has kept me so engaged for as many weeks as it has; as many have observed, the small number of map selections and modes can be limiting, but I still find myself coming back for more of that wonderful “dance” of competition that the Halo competitive experience offers in its best moments. Nonetheless, as the weeks wear on, the challenge system that sits on top of that competition feels deeply flawed, and the passage of time is only making the problems more apparent.

