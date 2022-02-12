ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool Township fire crews helping residents during water break

By Steve Rappach
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A local fire department is opening its doors for residents due to a water main break.

According to Liverpool Township Trustee Mike Bahen, the LaCroft area experienced a water main break on Thursday and residents have not been able to use the water.

However, crews have not been able to locate the source of the break and have contacted officials from Columbus to help with the matter.

The LaCroft fire station is opening the department for those who need water. Residents are advised to bring their own jugs or containers.

