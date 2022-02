From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Harley-Davidson this week turned in its best fourth-quarter profits and sales in five years, and investors are ready to rumble. The beat comes after years of declining sales due to a lack of interest from millennials in hopping on a "hog." But the company's fortunes changed course after launching a turnaround strategy in 2020 that reduced the number bikes in its line-up, debuted a new merchandising campaign, and got started on a plan to spin off an electric motorcycle brand. This paid off in 2021, and shares surged 16 percent on Thursday.

