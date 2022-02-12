ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Torquay ease past bottom-placed Dover

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkBoF_0eCmxMNY00

Torquay made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 victory over bottom-placed Dover

The Gulls took the lead just two minutes into the game with Asa Hall scoring a half-volley from the edge of the box.

Dover then equalised in the 26th minute through Jake Goodman, who tapped home from close range.

The Gulls went ahead in the 72nd minute as Joe Lewis headed in an Armani Little corner.

Stephen Duke-McKenna put the game to bed in stoppage time after making a good run and sending the ball past Adam Parkes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Asa Hall hands Torquay win over Wrexham

Torquay dented Wrexham’s National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at Plainmoor. Asa Hall headed home the Gulls’ eighth-minute winner from an Armani Little free-kick. Wrexham had almost opened the scoring but Ollie Palmer saw his third-minute effort blocked on the line. Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald denied...
SOCCER
newschain

Barnet buzzing as they ease past Altrincham

Barnet earned their first win in five league games with a 3-1 victory over Altrincham. Rob Hall opened the scoring for the Bees after five minutes when his cross flashed across goal and found the bottom corner. They then doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Reiss Greenidge found...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hall
newschain

First-half goals enough to ease Palace past Hartlepool

Crystal Palace eased into the FA Cup fifth round after first-half goals by Marc Guehi and Michael Olise downed Hartlepool at Selhurst Park. Patrick Vieira’s side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and that was how it finished, despite their Sky Bet League Two opponents improving after the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Celtic ease past Raith as Hibernian avoid upset at Arbroath - Scottish Cup round-up

Celtic secured their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Championship side Raith Rovers at Parkhead. The Hoops led at the end of a rather low-key first half through a fine strike from Liam Scales, but second-half goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis, substitute Daizen Maeda and stand-in skipper Nir Bitton put gloss on the scoreline.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torquay#Dover#Gulls#Close Range#The National League#Armani Little
fourfourtwo.com

Rangers ease past League Two Annan Athletic in Scottish Cup

A much-changed Rangers side cruised into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 win over Annan Athletic at Galabank. Fit-again defender Filip Helander headed in the Gers’ opener after seven minutes before attackers Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala added further goals in the first half to end any hopes of the League Two side providing a shock.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
newschain

Barnsley and Cardiff hit with FA fines

Barnsley and Cardiff have been fined a total of £22,000 after an ill-tempered conclusion to their Sky Bet Championship clash earlier this month. The Tykes, who admitted a charge of failing to control their players and staff, have been ordered to pay £12,000, while the Bluebirds, who denied a similar charge, have been hit with a £10,000 penalty.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims. The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer. County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

A closer look at Howe fortunes have changed for Newcastle

Eddie Howe knew he had a major job on his hands when he walked into St James’ Park to take up the Newcastle reins in November. Mike Ashley’s departure as owner had left long-suffering supporters dreaming of a brighter future under Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, but knowing the very real prospect of relegation from the Premier League would hurl a spanner into the works.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy