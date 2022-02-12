Torquay ease past bottom-placed Dover

Torquay made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 victory over bottom-placed Dover

The Gulls took the lead just two minutes into the game with Asa Hall scoring a half-volley from the edge of the box.

Dover then equalised in the 26th minute through Jake Goodman, who tapped home from close range.

The Gulls went ahead in the 72nd minute as Joe Lewis headed in an Armani Little corner.

Stephen Duke-McKenna put the game to bed in stoppage time after making a good run and sending the ball past Adam Parkes.

