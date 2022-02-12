ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debutant Aiden O’Brien makes instant impact as Portsmouth thrash Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Substitute Aiden O’Brien came off the bench to score on his debut as Portsmouth thumped struggling Doncaster 4-0.

Reeco Hackett, George Hirst and defender Sean Raggett, with his second goal in five days, were also on target as the hosts picked up back-to-back League One wins.

Doncaster had reached half-time level and even had the better of the chances in the opening period.

They should have taken the lead after 26 minutes but after good play from Ben Jackson and Tommy Roe, Joe Dodoo somehow failed to find the back of the net.

And Portsmouth dominated the second half, with Hackett heading the hosts in front from a Marcus Harness cross 11 minutes after the break.

Hirst made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute with a neat finish from inside the penalty area.

O’Brien, who joined the club on deadline day, came on with 10 minutes left and a minute later was celebrating a goal after sweeping in Ronan Curtis’ cross.

Raggett sealed the rout with a stoppage-time header.

newschain

Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium. The 33-year-old was sent off in Pools’ 0-0 draw with Exeter last month and has served a three-match suspension, but new signing Bryn Morris has impressed in the skipper’s absence and could keep his place.
