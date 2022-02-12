ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Walsall end losing streak with late winner against high-flying Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Conor Wilkinson’s late penalty halted Walsall’s seven-match losing streak as the struggling Saddlers turned the form book on its head to beat promotion-chasing Tranmere 1-0.

Wilkinson stroked home from the spot in the 85th minute after being brought down by Rovers skipper Peter Clarke to earn Walsall a first win in two months.

Neither team registered a shot on target in a drab first half, Rovers striker Kane Hemmings blazing the best chance over the bar on the turn after Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth spilled a corner.

Walsall forged their first opportunities either side of half-time as Wilkinson steered weakly wide on the stretch and then forced a fingertip save from Ross Doohan with a looping header.

Rovers responded as Hemmings broke at speed and crossed deep for substitute Josh McPake, who volleyed straight at Rushworth.

But Walsall won it after Wilkinson was felled by Clarke while latching on to Jack Earing’s through ball as the Saddlers rose to 18th, while Tranmere stay second but 11 points adrift of leaders Forest Green.

