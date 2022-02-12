ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two goals from John McAtee help Grimsby ease to victory against lowly Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
A double from John McAtee helped Grimsby return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Aldershot.

The result sees the Mariners move into eighth, just outside of the play-off places, while Aldershot drop down to 18th.

Grimsby took the lead 10 minutes in when Erico Sousa scored from the back post after a corner.

McAtee doubled the lead for the Mariners in the 39th minute after smashing the ball home from outside the box.

He got his second on the hour mark after having his initial shot saved by Dillon Barnes, but was able to stab in the rebound.

The Shots earned a consolation in the 90th minute when Ryan Glover tapped in from close range.

